Silk Protein Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Silk is a fibrous protein obtained from insects belonging to the Lepidoptera order. Commonly used silks are derived from the domesticated silk worm (Bombyx mori) and spiders (Nephila clavipes and Araneus diadematus). Silk protein is produced within specialized glands of silk worms and spiders using biosynthesis. It is biosynthesized in epithelial cells and secreted into the lumen of these glands. Silk protein is stored in glands prior to being spun into silk fibers by the silk-producing animal. It is a colorless and odorless natural amino acid. Silk protein is primarily used in hair care, skin care, body care, and cosmetic products.

The global silk protein market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for silk protein in cosmetics & personal care, medical, and textile industries. Silk protein acts as natural skin & hair moisturizer, softener, and conditioner. It is known for enhancing hair softness and texture. Silk protein is extensively used in hair care (shampoo, conditioner, and styling) products. It is also utilized in professional hair cosmetics, as it assists in hair cuticle penetration of the lower amino acids and intensive regeneration of scalp. Increase in utilization rate of silk protein in hair care & cosmetics application is anticipated to drive the global silk protein market. Silk protein is consumable protein; it is used as a dietary supplement. Silk protein is also used in surgical sutures, bandages, and plasters owing to its high flexibility and high tensile strength. Rise in demand for silk protein in the medical industry is estimated to boost the global silk protein market.

Based on type, the global silk protein market can be segmented into sericin, fibroin, and others. The fibroin segment held key share of the global silk protein market in 2017. Fibroin is a fibrous protein present in crystalline and amorphous forms. Fibroin silk fibers are primarily employed in the textiles industry owing to their water absorbency, dying affinity, thermo-tolerance, luster, and insulation properties. Fibroin is also used as a raw material in the production of precious fabrics, parachutes, tire lining materials, artificial blood vessels, and surgical sutures. Sericin is referred to as silk glue that constitutes 25% to 30% of silk protein. It is widely used in hair conditioning agents and skin conditioning agents.

Key players operating in the global silk protein market include AMSilk GmbH, Ashtae, Bolt Threads Inc., Bonsoul, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., E’TAE Natural Products, Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd., Proteina, Protein Factory, SILKTECH, and Vaxess Technologies, Inc.