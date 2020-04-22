U.S. Elevators and Escalators Industry is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.62% over the forecast period 2017-2025

U.S. Elevators and Escalators Industry valued approximately USD xxx million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.62% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The Driving force for the Elevators and Escalators Industry is the stringent safety regulations. Due to which the regulations for tough and strict standards could have reduced the damage or death, each year as there are lethal mishaps that bring up the issue one is licensing prerequisites for elevator professionals, and the other is the safety standards that apply to establish more existing lifts.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the Industry are FUJITEC, KONE, Mitsubishi Electric US, OTIS ELEVATOR, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp Elevator American Crescent Elevator, Bramalea Elevator, Cambridge Elevating, Delta Elevator Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

U.S. Elevators and Escalators segmentation

By Product

Elevator

Escalator

By Service

New-Equipment Installation

Maintenance and Modernization

By Sector

Commercial Complex

Residential Complex

By End-use

Material Handling Elevators

Passenger Elevators

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

