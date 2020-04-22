UK SME Insurance Industry By Key Player (AXA, aviva, NFU mutual, Allianz, direct line, hiscox) By Line of Business (Personal liability, Cyber insurance, Cargo insurance) and By Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Direct Writing)- Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
UK SME Insurance Industry to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.
UK SME insurance Industry valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the UK SME insurance Industry are With insurers increasingly seeking to grow their share of the SME Industry competition, farther advances in technology have allowed for products to become more specialized, allowing for niche Industries to be targeted more accurately. Brokers have remained the most used channel when purchasing insurance, yet their share of the SME Industry has decreased significantly in 2017 according to the results of our 2017 UK SME Insurance Survey.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the Industry AXA, aviva, NFU mutual, Allianz, direct line, hiscox, zurich, AA. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
By line of Business
- Personal liability
- Cyber insurance
- Cargo insurance
- Property insurance
- Public liability insurance
By number of employees
- Insurance for employees 1-9
- Insurance for employees 10-49
- Insurance for employees 50-249
By Distribution channel
- Agency
- Broker
- Direct writing
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
