What is Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Know How it will take Healthcare to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2023
The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market by product type and applications/end industries.
During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.
The global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Epic Systems Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Cerner Corporation
General Electric
Allscripts
Quest Diagnostic
Siemens Healthcare
AdvantEdge Healthcare
CareCloud
Acelerartech
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Services
Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segment by Type…continued
