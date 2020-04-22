What is Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Know How it will take Healthcare to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.

The global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostic

Siemens Healthcare

AdvantEdge Healthcare

CareCloud

Acelerartech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Services

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segment by Type…continued

