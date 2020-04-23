Bio Pharma Buffer 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2024

A buffer solution is comprised of a weak conjugate acid-base pair, for example, a weak acid and its conjugate base, or a weak base and its conjugate acid. Small quantities of other acids or bases are neutralized when added to the solution, and as a result, the solution resists changes in pH. Solutions with stable pH are required for the processing of protein-based biologic APIs because of their sensitivity to changes in pH. The stable pH range and capacity (the amount of acid/base that can be added without a change in pH) of a buffer are determined by the conjugate acid-base pair.

Scope of the Report:

The key players are Avantor, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher), Merck, Lonza, Bio-Rad, BD, GE, Healthcare, Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, XZL BIO-TECHNOLOGY, SRL and so on. According to the revenue of these companies, we can know that the Bio Pharma Buffer industry is relative concentrated. Because the top 6 companies have more than 70% market share in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Bio Pharma Buffer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bio Pharma Buffer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Avantor

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher)

Merck

Lonza

Bio-Rad

BD

GE Healthcare

Promega Corporation

Hamilton Company

XZL BIO-TECHNOLOGY

SRL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Phosphates Type

Acetates Type

TRIS Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Research Institution

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bio Pharma Buffer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bio Pharma Buffer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bio Pharma Buffer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bio Pharma Buffer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

………

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bio Pharma Buffer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Phosphates Type

1.2.2 Acetates Type

1.2.3 TRIS Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Research Institution

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Avantor

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bio Pharma Buffer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Avantor Bio Pharma Buffer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bio Pharma Buffer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher) Bio Pharma Buffer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Merck

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bio Pharma Buffer Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Merck Bio Pharma Buffer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Lonza

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bio Pharma Buffer Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Lonza Bio Pharma Buffer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Bio-Rad

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bio Pharma Buffer Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bio-Rad Bio Pharma Buffer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 BD

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Bio Pharma Buffer Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BD Bio Pharma Buffer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

