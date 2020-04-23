FNIRS Brain Imaging System Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2024

FNIRS Brain Imaging System Industry 2019

Functional Near-infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) is a device designed to detect changes in the concentration of oxygenated (oxyHb) and deoxygenated (deoxyHb) haemoglobin molecules in the blood, a method commonly used to assess cerebral activity. fNIRS is a type of functional neuroimaging technology that offers a relatively non-invasive, safe, portable, and low-cost method of indirect and direct monitoring of brain activity.

Scope of the Report:

An fNIR System provides researchers with real-time monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the brain as subjects take tests, perform tasks, view advertisements, experience ergonomic layouts, or receive stimulation. It allows researchers to quantitatively assess brain functions—such as attention, memory, planning, and problem solving—while individuals perform cognitive tasks. Monitor cognitive state of the subject in natural environments.

The worldwide market for fNIRS Brain Imaging System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the fNIRS Brain Imaging System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hitachi

Shimadzu Corporation

NIRx

ISS

Biopac

Techen

Artinis

Gowerlabs

Spectratech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Desk Type

Portable Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

University

Hospital

Research Institution

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe fNIRS Brain Imaging System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of fNIRS Brain Imaging System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of fNIRS Brain Imaging System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the fNIRS Brain Imaging System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the fNIRS Brain Imaging System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

………

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Desk Type

1.2.2 Portable Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 University

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Research Institution

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hitachi

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hitachi fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shimadzu Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shimadzu Corporation fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NIRx

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NIRx fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 ISS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ISS fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Biopac

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Biopac fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Techen

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Techen fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Artinis

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 fNIRS Brain Imaging System Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Artinis fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

