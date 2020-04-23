Frozen Bakery Market Worth USD 42.4 Bn By 2026 | CAGR at 5.2%

Recent study titled, “Frozen Bakery Market (By Recipe: Bread, Viennoiserie, Patisserie, Savory snacks; By Product: Ready-to-prove, Ready-to-bake, Fully baked; By End-User: Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, Artisans bakers, Hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA), Bakery chains) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026“ which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry.

The Frozen Bakery Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Frozen Bakery Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Frozen Bakery Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Frozen Bakery Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

BredenMaster, Grupo Bimbo, Vandemoortele, Aryzta, Europastry, Rich Products Corporation, General Mills, Inc, and Dawn Food Products are the some businesses catering to the global frozen bakery market.

The Major Market Segments of Global Frozen Bakery Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Recipe

Bread

Viennoiserie

Patisserie

Savory snacks

Market By Product

Ready-to-prove

Ready-to-bake

Fully baked

Market By End-User

Convenience stores

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Artisans bakers

Hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA)

Bakery chains

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



Regional Insights

In 2017, North America has income of more than USD 8.4 billion in worldwide frozen bakery market and is required to develop at a huge rate by 2026. U.S. and Canada will have a flourishing business sector because of expanded processed food requirement prerequisite and changing purchaser ways of life. Also, the enhanced nourishment culture and expectations for everyday comforts alongside the local financial development will enlarge the frozen bakery showcase in future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Frozen Bakery

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Frozen Bakery Market By Recipe

1.2.2.1. Global Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Recipe (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share By Recipe in 2017

1.2.2.3. Bread

1.2.2.4. Viennoiserie

1.2.2.5. Patisserie

1.2.2.6. Savory snacks

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Frozen Bakery Market By Product

1.2.3.1. Global Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Ready-to-prove

1.2.3.3. Ready-to-bake

1.2.3.4. Fully baked

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Frozen Bakery Market By End Users

1.2.4.1. Global Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Users (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Convenience stores

1.2.4.3. Hypermarkets & supermarkets

1.2.4.4. Artisans bakers

1.2.4.5. Hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA)

1.2.4.6. Bakery chains

1.2.4.7. Others

1.2.5. Frozen Bakery Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Frozen Bakery Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Frozen Bakery Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Frozen Bakery Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Frozen Bakery Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY RECIPE

4.1. Global Frozen Bakery Revenue By Recipe

4.2. Bread

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Viennoiserie

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Patisserie

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Savory snacks

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Other

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Global Frozen Bakery Revenue By Product

5.2. Ready-to-prove

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Ready-to-bake

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Fully baked

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY END USERS

6.1. Global Frozen Bakery Revenue By End Users

6.2. Convenience stores

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Hypermarkets & supermarkets

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Artisans bakers

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA)

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Bakery chains

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Frozen Bakery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Frozen Bakery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Recipe, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. BredenMaster

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Grupo Bimbo

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Vandemoortele

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Aryzta

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Europastry

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Rich Products Corporation

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. General Mills, Inc

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Dawn Food Products

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Others

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

