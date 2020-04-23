Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2024
A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machine is used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research includes all of them.
Scope of the Report:
In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 64% of production in total in 2017.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was follow by US, with a volume of 48 Units.
Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.
The worldwide market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.4% over the next five years, will reach 4360 million US$ in 2024, from 4740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Herrenknecht
CRTG
CRCHI
Tianhe
LNSS
Komatsu
Mitsubishi
NHI
Kawasaki
IHI
Terratec
SELI
Tianye Tolian
Hitachi Zosen
Xugong Kaigong
STEC
JIMT
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Soft Ground TBMs
Hard Rock TBMs
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
City Rail System
Railway and Highway
Municipal Engineering
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
………
