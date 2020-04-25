3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By PLANMED OY, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Dental, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH, Cefla , J. MORITA USA, Acteon Group Ltd, Genoray, PreXion, ASAHIROENTGEN IND. CO. LTD. And Other

Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Research report constitutes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from business specialists and their latest recognition and every manufacturer of the business via the market price chain. 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Report also provides associate in-depth survey of key market players, which is based mostly on the organization’s varied objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s money health. 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems research specialists additionally assessed the generation of sales and revenue generated in this specific market generally. This report also provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in the root market, several governing components and economic indicators, as well as improvements within the 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Industry in every phase. The report covers both regional and international market analysis and therefore the projection of the “3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market.”

Competitors: Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market

PLANMED OY, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Dental, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH, Cefla , J. MORITA USA, Acteon Group Ltd, Genoray, PreXion, ASAHIROENTGEN IND. CO. LTD And Others

Key Developments in the Market:

On February 5, 2019 PLANMED OY announced the launch of a new and improved Planmed Verity CBCT scanner that offers enhanced images with higher quality for orthopedics and also included head and neck imaging.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global 3D CBCT and Cone Beam CT Systems Market Landscape

Part 04: Global 3D CBCT and Cone Beam CT Systems Market Sizing

Part 05: Global 3D CBCT and Cone Beam CT Systems Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis:

With increased healthcare infrastructure and disposable income, the ability to spend has increased. This has induced the Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rising trend will raise the initial estimated market value from USD 641.03 million in 2019 to an estimated value of USD 1424.8 million by 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market

The Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing geriatric population and chronic ailments are on the rise which will act as a major market driver

Enhanced imaging quality and lower amounts of radiation involvement will also act as major market driver

Market Restraints:

Consideration of dental treatment as a cosmetics procedure and not being included in the insurance are one of the major restraining factors for the market

High costs of imaging systems and maintenance of these systems will act as a major restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market

By Application

Dental Implant ology, Oral and Maxillofacial surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontology, Forensic Dentistry Non-Dental ENT, Breast Imaging, Orthopedic conditions



By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes



By Patient Position

Single Position Standing Position, Seated Position, Supine Position, Combination Position



By Detector Type

Image Intensifier Detector, Flat-Panel Imager Detector



By Field of View

Small Field of View Systems, Medium Field of View Systems, Large Field of View Systems



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Africa



