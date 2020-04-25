8K Technology Market 2019 Trending Key Players Revenue Expected to Touch USD 663.6 Mn by 2025

The 8K Technology Market was valued at USD 148.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a market value of USD 663.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 35.0%, during the forecast period i.e. 2018 to 2023. 8K technology market is at the emerging phase of product life-cycle.

Strong demand for display panels with high resolution, fast response time, and better picture quality is expected to elevate the market growth in next couple of years. The 8K technology market is witnessing an increase in the demand from various end-use industries including healthcare & medical, entertainment and commercial industries.

8K technology market is segmented on the basis of various resolutions that include 7680 x 4320, 8192 x 4320, 8192 x 5120, and 8192 x 8192. 8K UHD at 7680 × 4320 resolution is expected to experience high demand as it is best suited for monitors and televisions. Its high pixel count enables better viewing angles and high clarity of images.

On the basis of product type, 8K technology market is segmented into TVs, displays and cameras. The technological advancements in these products have made the incorporation of the 8K technologies in these products easier. The market in camera segment is experiencing high growth owing to increasing demand from filmmakers for the 8K cameras due to its ability to capture better images. NHK the broadcasting company, for instance, in Japan, has launched its 8K SHV channels to provide 8K media on a large scale. Televisions segment is projected to grow at highest rate as it is mostly suited for 16:9 aspect ratio.

Based on application, 8K technology market is classified into healthcare & medical, electronics, FMCD industries, and others. Healthcare & medical industry is expected to account for major share considering its ability to view and differentiate between internal tissue structures from the damaged and infected one. Since the 8K imaging systems have a high pixel count, they gain more preference over the traditional imaging techniques.

APAC accounted for the major share of the 8K technology market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Strong demand from countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan are the major factor for APAC’s dominance in the global 8K technology market. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the fact that there are several 8K technology providers in the country with robust display manufacturing capabilities.

8K technology market is dominated by the presence of players such as BOE Japan Co. Ltd., Canon Inc, Dell Inc., Hisense Co. Ltd., Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Red Digital Cinema Camera Company, Samsung Group, Sharp Corporation. These players are focusing on strengthening their presence in the 8K technology market in order to meet increasing demand from consumer electronics industry with high demand for better display screens and technological advancements in microLED.

