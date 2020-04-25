Asia-Pacific IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific IOT (Internet of Things) for public safety market is expected to reach a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Component (Solutions, Platform and Service), End User (Industrial IoT, Connected Healthcare, Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Building and Home Automation, Homeland Security and Others), Application (Surveillance and Security, Disaster Management and Critical Infrastructure Security), Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Request a Sample pages Click here: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11895

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In component, solutions segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased focus of government in pertaining IoT public safety solutions in verticals such as manufacturing, smart city, connected medicals and others.

In end user, smart building and home automation segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to rising adoption of advance safety IoT technologies in verticals such as manufacturing, oil& gas and others.

In application, disaster management segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to owing to increased focus of government in developed and developing countries for the implementation of advance IoT public safety solutions in police department, defence and others in order to stop any dangerous activities in nation.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Asia-Pacific IOT (Internet Of Things) for public safety market are listed below;

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

NEC Corporation

ThroughTek Co., Ltd

Iskratel

Securens

SmartCone Technologies Inc.

KOVA Corporation,

ESRI

Cradlepoint, Inc.

ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY

X-Systems

West Corporation

Carbyne

Star Controls, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Nokia

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY CLICK HERE https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=11895

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]