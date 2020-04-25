Best Report on Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market 2025 with Major Eminent Key Players- Evonik Industries, Total Cray Valley, Idemitsu Kosan, CRS Chemicals

The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is report constitutes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts and their latest recognition and each manufacturer of the industry via the market value chain.

The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players, which is based on the organization’s various objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s financial health

Market Analysis: The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to reach USD 260.7 billion by 2025, from USD 122.00 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Complete Report 2018 to 2025 spread across 350 Pages

Market Definition: Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) resins occupy a unique space for commercially available polyols in the context of polyurethane elastomers. These resins are characterized by low temperature flexibility, hydrophobicity and hydrolytic stability; polyurethane elastomers present solutions to strenuous applications in the adhesives and sealants market

Major Market Competitors: Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market

The key players operating in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market are –

Evonik Industries

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

The other players in the market are merald Performance Materials, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp, Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry, Aerocon Systems, Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs, Mach I, Polymer Source, RCS Rocket Motor Components and many more.

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Rocket Fuel

Waterproof Coatings & Membranes

Adhesives, Sealants

Electrical (Potting and Encapsulation) & Electronics (Hard-Plastic Parts)

Others

By End-Use Industry

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

