BFSI Security Market Overview, Growth, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics, Companies, Regions and Forecast to 2026

Banking transactions which are able to be performed over an internet network possess the risk of exposing the client’s sensitive information. The BFSI or banking financial and insurance industry was initiated in order to tackle these continuous threats of cybersecurity breaches. The implementation of this system has been extremely effective as it has created a more trustworthy platform on which clients can ensure that their data is not being manipulated or stolen.

With the increasing implementation of cloud-based systems in the information technology sector, there is an ever-increasing risk for data loss. These factors, in addition to the utilization of security solutions based on the Internet of Things, are factors that are driving the BFSI market. Factors that are restraining this market is the lack of awareness among the clientele as well as the large operational budget.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Computer Sciences Corporation

Cisco Systems

EMC Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Mcafee, Inc

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc

Sophos Group PLC.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post sales analyst support

