Biodegradable Cleaners Market Significant Growth Foreseen By During 2017 – 2025

Buyers purchase commercial cleaning products for household cleaning applications. Consumers use a wide range of scents, bleaching agents, soaps, detergents, softeners, polishes, and specialized cleaners for bathrooms, drains, glass, and ovens to keep their homes clean. Chemicals used in these commercial cleaners are effective at making bathtubs, dishes, and countertops free of germs. Many of the commercial cleaners also add to indoor air pollution. These products are poisonous if ingested and can be unsafe if inhaled. Traditional cleaning products lead to various human health and environmental concerns. Traditional cleaners comprise harsh chemicals associated with various diseases such as cancers, respiratory ailments, reproductive disorders, and eye or skin irritation.

Green or biodegradable cleaning products use earth-friendly components such as hydrogen peroxide, a natural bleaching agent that further degrades into water and oxygen. It can be used as an efficient substitute for chlorine bleach, which is toxic to the environment.

Government institutions, organizations, and environmental activists claim that substituting traditional cleaning products with biodegradable cleaners can considerably improve the environmental scenario. Products with lower toxic levels prove to be less harmful to human beings and the environment. Introduction of green, biodegradable cleaning products is likely to help improve the environmental profile of routine cleaning activities without losing cleaning effectiveness. Lower toxic levels and biodegradable nature of cleaners are expected to drive the biodegradable cleaners market during the forecast period. Furthermore, competitive performance of biodegradable cleaners along with cost effectiveness is anticipated to boost the demand for biodegradable cleaners during the next few years. However, research and development cost involved in developing biodegradable cleaners is projected to hamper the market.

Biodegradable cleaners are efficient substitutes to be used for household and other applications. It is easy to substitute hazardous cleaning products with safe, biodegradable cleaners and degreasers. Alcohol ethoxylate cleaners are considered to be safe alternative for nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE) cleaners. NPE cleaners are considered to be safe and biodegradable and are preferred by consumers. NPE cleaners are used in household cleaners as well as industrial grade cleaners. NPEs are considered to match physical and chemical properties and have been successfully exhibiting effective performance. In terms of application, the household cleaners segment held major share of the market in 2016. It was followed by the industrial cleaners segment. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the rise in consumer awareness regarding the use of traditional cleaners that contain chemicals such as NPEs.