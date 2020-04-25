Biomarkers Market Segmentation and Trends With MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, Singulex, EKF Diagnostics, And Other
Global biomarker market is growing with the increased usage of biomarkers in cancer treatment, growing efforts towards drug discovery, wide application of biomarkers in personalized medicine and diagnostics, initiatives taken towards biomarker research are furthermore boosting the growth of the global biomarkers market (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
On the other hand, high capital investment may hinder the growth of the market. The biomarker market in the Global region is leading in North America.
- Consumables segment is expected to dominate the Global biomarkers market.
- The biomarkers market in the Global region is leading in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share in this region.
Segmentation
- The global biomarker market is segmented on the basis of
- Product type
- Technology
- Application
- Indication
- The global biomarkers market is segmented based on product type into three notable segments;
- Consumables
- Services
- Software
- consumables segment is expected to dominate the global biomarkers market with 58.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 51,156.05 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period.
- On the basis of technology, global biomarker market is segmented into three notable segments;
- Safety biomarkers
- Efficacy biomarkers
- Validation biomarkers
- safety biomarkers is expected to dominate the global biomarkers market with 47.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 41,933.30 million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period.
- On the basis of application, global biomarker market is segmented into
- Diagnostics development
- Drug discovery and development
- Personalized medicine
- Disease-risk assessment
- Others
- Diagnostic development is expected to dominate the market with the market share of 35.4% the market is expected to reach USD 29,148.7 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period to 2024. However, personalized medicine is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 19,520.5 million in 2024.
- The Global biomarkers market is segmented based on indication into four notable segments;
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular disorders
- Neurological disorders
- Immunological disorders, and others diseases
- Cancer is expected to dominate the global biomarkers market with 38.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 32,632.11 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period to 2024. However, cardiovascular disorders is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 25,063.53 million in 2024 from USD 7,736.13 million.
