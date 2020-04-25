Connected Car Market by Technology (2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE) With Key Players Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV.

The global connected car market was valued at $63,026.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $225,158.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global connected car market in 2017, whereas Mexico is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in North America during the forecast period.

Factors such as rise in trend of connectivity solutions and ease of vehicle diagnosis fuel the growth of the connected cars market. In addition, increase in need for safety & security boosts the market growth. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, integration of intelligent transportation system in connected cars and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

In 2017, by technology, the 3G segment dominated the global connected cars market, in terms of revenue. In addition, based on connectivity solution, the integrated segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By service, the safety segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. Based on end market, OEM has the highest contribution in the revenue globally. Presently, North America is the highest revenue contributor, however, Europe is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.

