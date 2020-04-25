Contactless Payment Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Contactless Payment Market Analysis

The Global Contactless Payment Market was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 39.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2017 to 2025.

What is Contactless Payment?

The contactless payment system is an addition to the point of sales payment system that functions on the basis of not using transactions that are traditional such as credit or debit card, as well as cash. The implementation of this method results in the user having to only place their mode of payment (i.e. card) in close distance to the hardware that is being used to cashier. This action itself, without the input of a PIN, will be enough to be able to complete the transaction. There are several advantages of using such a system as contactless payment, this system is easy to use, extremely convenient, especially in comparison to traditional payment methods as well as it increases the overall efficiency in the payment method.

With the rising need for contactless payment, the technology is now being implemented in smart phones. This results in the necessity of a more flexible integration of the system with the already existing cards as well as an increase in the average transaction value. The application of this practice has led to an overall decrease in transaction time as well as rise in the average transaction value. This technology advancement has led to the increase of the adoption of systems such as the dual faced chip technology. These factors are driving the market for contactless payment market. The lessening of the deployment costs, weak standardization, and the security concerns that are related to this market are factors that are restraining the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Proxama, PLC Verifone Systems, Inc. on Track Innovations Ingenico Group Oberthur Technologies Sa Wirecard AG Inside Secure Gemalto N.V. Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

