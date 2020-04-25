Customer Journey Analytics Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Customer Journey Analytics Market was valued at USD 4.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 25.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.02% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Customer journey analytics?

Customer journey analytics can be best described as a convenient application designed especially for customer-client relationship manager and human resource executives in order to compile information based on the feedback given by the consumers. This helps companies to have a track on their customer’s preferences and their inclination. These kind of applications are mainly optimized using business analytics software which is coded by the big data analysis professionals to attain customer and employee contentment and prevent various factors such as customer churning. The global customer journey analytics has attracted many clients and has benefitted multiple companies. Increase in adoption of smartphones has contributed to the growth of customer journey analytics market.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Customer journey analytics influenced applications have readily helped the companies to reduce the customer churning rate and has boosted the customer outreach and technical support systems. These characteristics acts as potential drivers for the global customer journey analytics whereas the complexity and delicacy of the tools and applications has posed a difficulty for various companies competing in the global market and has caused a hindrance in the growth rate of the overall market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Customer Journey Analytics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Customer Journey Analytics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as IBM Corporation, SAP, Adobe Systems, Servion, Salesforce, Pointillist, Callminer, Clickfox and many more. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation, by Application

On the basis of application, Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is segmented into:

Customer segmentation & targeting

Customer behavioral analysis

Customer churn analysis

Brand management

Campaign management

Others

The Campaign Management application segment accounted for largest market share in the global customer journey analytics market in the year 2017. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation, by Touchpoint

On the basis of touchpoint, Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is classified into:

Web

Social media

Mobile

Email

Branch/store

Others

The touchpoint segment was dominated by email in 2017. However, the mobile sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Segmentation, by Industry

On the basis of industry, Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is classified into:

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and it

Healthcare and life sciences

Media and entertainment

Retail and ecommerce

Others

The BFSI sector accounted for the major share of the market in the year 2017. Despite initial skepticism and concerns, banks and financial institutions have followed the trend and incorporated web analytics into their strategy. This has helped the banking industry become more convenient for the customers.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

