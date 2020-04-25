Data Center Construction Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By AECOM, Arup, CORGAN, Currie & Brown, DPR Construction, HDR, Holder Construction Company, ISG plc, Jacobs, Jones Engineering Group, Gensler, Nakano Corporation, Schneider Electric, Turner Construction Company And Others

Global Data Center Construction Market report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for market Growth and how it is affecting the Semiconductors and Electronics industry in turn. Major moves are being made regarding product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisition by key components of the Market which has consequently affected the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values of the Data Center Construction Market and Semiconductors and Electronics Industry. The report consists of the CAGR figures in the historic year 2017 the base year 2018 and forecast year 2019-2026 of the market which is subsequently affecting the Data Center Construction industry. The report covers detailed market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends. With the use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces, the report summarizes the market drivers and restraints.

Competitors/Players in Global Data Center Construction Market

AECOM, Arup, CORGAN, Currie & Brown Holdings Limited, DPR Construction, HDR, Holder Construction Company, ISG plc, Jacobs, Jones Engineering Group, Gensler, Nakano Corporation, Schneider Electric,Turner Construction Company And Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, NTT Com established a data center construction and management subsidiary with infrastructure footprints. It is beneficial in providing wholesale colocation and asset management.

In 2018, Colt Data center services launched the data center services in Mumbai regions which is beneficial in providing high bandwidth and network infrastructure .

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Data Center Construction Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Data Center Construction Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Data Center Construction Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Analysis:

Global Data Center Construction Market is expected to reach USD 34.21 billion by 2026 from USD 19.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Data Center Construction Market

Global data center construction market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of data center construction market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for innovative construction techniques.

Growing demand of data traffic due to IoT, cloud based services and data analytics.

Research and development took place to improve the electrical equipments for data center lighting.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled technician to understand its application.

High installation cost.

Segmentation: Global Data Center Construction Market

By power construction

Utility Improvements, Electrical Panels Switch Gear, Transfer Switches, Generators, Enclosures and Cabling, N+1 UPS Systems, Data Center Lighting, Others



By Environmental Controls

HVAC Assets, Facility Management and Access Systems, Racks, Cooling Solutions,CCTV



By Tier Type

Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4



By Size of the Enterprise

Small Scale Enterprise, Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprise



By End-user Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



