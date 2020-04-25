Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Production Volume, Growth rate and Future Opportunities from 2019-2026

Verified Market Research

Deep packet inspection and processing is a particular category of computer network technology that examines the information in a data packet, including areas such as the header at the moment it moves through the inspection. The deep packet inspection and processing system performs as a tool for network security. The system can be used for management of a network as it can aid in the structuring of the network traffic. This system is advantageous as it also helps in the detection of malware as well as can help in the identification of the original recipient or sender of a specific message.

With the rise in network traffic in countries that are developing, there are improvements being made in communication technology. This results in the necessity for security solutions in order to ensure defense from cyber threats. These factors are driving the market for deep packet inspection and processing. Factors that are restraining the market for deep packet inspection and processing is the cost of the technology as well as the complexities in their implementation.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Intel Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Viavi Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Netscout Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

