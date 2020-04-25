Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Growth 2025 – Leading Countries And Players Biomet Dental, CONMET, Shofu Dental Corp, Danaher Corporation, Coltene Whaledent, Inc., Alpha Dent Implants Ltd And Other

Global dental caries and endodontic market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global dental caries and endodontic market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Endodontics is a dental specialty dealing with the diseases of the dental pulp (tooth nerve) and their complications (periodontitis, apical granuloma, radicular cyst). Dental caries and endodontic market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Some of the major players operating in dental caries and endodontic market are

3M Company

Coltene Group

SHOFU Inc.

Essential Dental Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Dental

Straumann AG

Henry-Schein Inc.

Altatec Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

M.S. SpA

Alpha Dent Implants Ltd

HI-TEC IMPLANTS LTD

Conmet LLC

DiaDent Group International

Morita Corporation

IDS Co., Ltd.

Shofu Inc.

Hiossen Inc.

others

The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

World-class medical infrastructure

High-margin dental products such as dental bridges, caps, and implants

Changing customer approach to dental care

Segmentation:

On the basis of product type the dental caries and endodontic market is segmented into Dental Restoration, Dental Reconstruction, Endodontic Infection Control

The Dental restoration segment is further segmented into Direct Restoration, Indirect Restoration

The Dental reconstruction segment is further segmented into Dentures, Implants, Abutments, Crowns Bridges

The Endodontic segment is further segmented into Permanent Sealers, Files, Obturation Devices, and Others

By End user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Homecare Settings, and Ambulatory Surgical Centres

On the basis of geography, dental caries and endodontic market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

