Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Growth 2025 – Leading Countries And Players Biomet Dental, CONMET, Shofu Dental Corp, Danaher Corporation, Coltene Whaledent, Inc., Alpha Dent Implants Ltd And Other
Global dental caries and endodontic market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global dental caries and endodontic market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
- 3M Company
- Coltene Group
- SHOFU Inc.
- Essential Dental Systems Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Dental
- Straumann AG
- Henry-Schein Inc.
- Altatec Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- M.S. SpA
- Alpha Dent Implants Ltd
- HI-TEC IMPLANTS LTD
- Conmet LLC
- DiaDent Group International
- Morita Corporation
- IDS Co., Ltd.
- Shofu Inc.
- Hiossen Inc.
- others
The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- World-class medical infrastructure
- High-margin dental products such as dental bridges, caps, and implants
- Changing customer approach to dental care
Segmentation:
- On the basis of product type the dental caries and endodontic market is segmented into
- Dental Restoration,
- Dental Reconstruction,
- Endodontic
- Infection Control
- The Dental restoration segment is further segmented into
- Direct Restoration,
- Indirect Restoration
- The Dental reconstruction segment is further segmented into
- Dentures,
- Implants,
- Abutments,
- Crowns
- Bridges
- The Endodontic segment is further segmented into
- Permanent Sealers,
- Files,
- Obturation Devices, and Others
- By End user the market is segmented into
- Hospitals,
- Clinics,
- Diagnostic Centres,
- Homecare Settings, and
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- On the basis of geography, dental caries and endodontic market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
