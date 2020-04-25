Dental Sterilization Industry By Key Player (A-Dec, Hu-Friedy, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher , Midmark) By Product (Sterilization equipment, Ultrasonic cleaner) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Global Dental Sterilization Industry to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2025.

Global Dental Sterilization Industry valued approximately USD 1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.99% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Dental sterilization Industry are increasing number of dental facilities and the growing pool of dental care personnel, growing prevalence of dental ailments, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The emerging markets are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the Industry. On the other hand, stringent regulations on dental device sterilization and increasing outsourcing of dental sterilization services to third-party preprocessor’s are expected to limit Industry growth in the coming years. Sterilization and cleaning of high-tech dental devices and noncompliance with sterilization standards may also challenge Industry growth to a certain extent.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Market Players in Dental Sterilization Industry A-Dec, Hu-Friedy, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher , Midmark, Planmeca Group , Matachana Group , W&H , Getinge , Nakanishi, Scican, Tuttnauer. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Dental Sterilization Industry Segmentation

By Product

Sterilization equipment

o High temperature

o Low temperature

Ultrasonic cleaner

Washer disinfector

Surface disinfectant

Instrument disinfectant

Lubricants

Cleaning solutions

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental laboratories

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

