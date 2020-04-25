Digital Thread Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Digital Thread Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.”

Digital Thread can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE.

Digital Thread is first used for Aerospace and Defense, but it can be used for Automotive and Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive and Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global total in 2017.

GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault SystÃ¨mes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Thread market will register a 49.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1110 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Thread business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Thread market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Thread value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Parts Type

System Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Thread market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Thread market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Thread players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Thread with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Thread submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

