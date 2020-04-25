Drone Defense System Market Size by Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global Drone Defense System Market accounted for a market value of USD 1.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2023, growing at an estimated CAGR of 62% from 2018 to 2023. This shows that the global drone defense system market is growing at a rapid pace.

In the U.S. alone, this is a $400 million market that is expected to reach nearly $2 billion in five years. The technology provides the means to detect and triangulate the position of UAVs, using computers and mobile devices to reflect data.

Drone Defense System Industry is expected to witness a promising growth in next couple of years owing to the increasing incidences of security breach by commercial drones, and along with the increasing need for the development of countermeasure systems that can safely and quickly detect anti-drones and counter them. Additionally, with the adoption of drones across various industries and product advancements in the drone technology is expected to play key role in the high growth of Drone Defense System Market.

Organizations such as the U.S. Marines and the FAA are relying on advanced drone detection and mapping technology. The drone defense market is growing robustly due to the increasing misuse of drones across the globe. It deals with new emerging fears of UAVs like, terrorism, drug trafficking and corporate surveillance. On the basis of technology used to detect and disrupt UAV, the counter UAV market is classified as electronic, laser and kinetic.

Drone defense system find applications in several industries including, defense and commercial, military and defense, homeland security, and others. Military and defense segment is expected to generate largest revenue because of use of UAV’s in smuggling, spying and border trespassing. The defense industry across the globe focuses on the development of drone systems that are capable enough to track and identify drones of enemies and counter them.

Based on technology, the identification & detection segment is expected is lead the Drone Defense System Market. Identification & detection helps in detecting and identifying drones in range by analyzing the data obtained in the detection phase. Identification & detection is mostly used for border security and surveillance purposes. The RF sensing sub segment of the identification & detection segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the drone defense system market comprises manufacturers such as DroneShield (Australia), Dedrone, INC. (U.S.), Aaronia AG (Germany), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (U.K.), suppliers, and technology support providers, among others. These players offer wide array of advanced technology systems, products, and services with a broad range of management, engineering, technical, communications, information services, and drone defense system capabilities. Key producers of drone defense systems have headquarters in the US.

These companies are increasing their manufacturing capacity in order to meet the increase demand. Based on the recent surge in orders, for instance, the Finnish- and U.S.-based company has doubled its manufacturing capacity to keep pace with demand for its pioneering drone defense technology.

