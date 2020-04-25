Education and Learning Analytics Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Tableau Software, Alteryx, Qlik, Saba Software, SkyPrep Training Software, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Inc., And Others

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market report highlights the important trends and dynamics affecting the growth of the market, including the limitations, drivers, and opportunities. A number of research tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been exercised to provide a precise understanding of Education and Learning Analytics Industry Analysis. The report gives data on the technological progressions that are bound to happen in the upcoming years or are happening as of now. Regionally, the report explores the impending of the Education and Learning Analytics Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In addition to this, the countries generating high revenue in these mentioned regions have also been examined along with comprehensive coverage and innovation in these countries. The Education and Learning Analytics Market Research Report study integrates the growth conditions and definition of the market modules. The global market is categorized into its type, product type, material type, application, vertical, and end-use applications. In the next piece, the market has been categorized in terms of presentation. The presentation segments of the Education and Learning Analytics Research Report also mentioned in this statistical surveying research report.

Market Analysis: Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is driven by the need for improving decision making using data and latest technology, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, the up gradations in SAP Analytics Cloud solution by SAP SE for detecting the problems pro-actively, and reducing risk for the problem statements or projects. Also, the solution helps in enabling the creation of advanced dashboards and storyboards autonomously, and helps the vendors, suppliers for keeping track of the operations by getting inferences out of the complex data.

In January 2018, Microsoft introduced up gradations in its Office 365 Education with improved enhanced input, and analytics capabilities, such as increase in quality of sharing documents and also helps in combining workplace chat, meetings, notes, and attachments.

Competitors/Players: Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, ALTERYX, INC., QlikTech, Saba Software, SkyPrep Inc, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, SchoologyiSpring Solutions Inc., G-Cube, Latitude CG, LLC, Mindflash Technologies Inc., Alation Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Yellowfin Business Intelligence, D2L Corporation and others

Competitive Analysis: Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

Global education and learning analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of education and learning analytics market for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Rising need for solving problems and decision making on the basis of data for improving the quality inferences

Upsurge of adoption of machine learning

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and trained resources for managing education analytics solutions

Segmentation: Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

By Application

People acquisition and retention, Curriculum development and intervention, Performance management, Budget and finance management, Operations management, Others Tuition And Enrolment Planning Quality Management



By Components

Software, Services Managed services, Professional services, Consulting, Support and maintenance



By End-Users

Academic K-12, Higher education



Enterprise/corporate

SMEs, Large enterprises



By Analytics Types

Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Descriptive analytics



By Deployment Models

On-premises, Cloud



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa



