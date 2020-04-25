Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018-2028

Stabilizers play significant role in improving the appearance and physical properties of polymer materials. The epoxy type stabilizers have shown advanced adhesiveness owing to the presence of epoxy group. Such stabilizers have proven to be compatible with a range of polymers and have provided benefits such as strength, thermal stability, corrosion resistance amongst others. The rising concerns about the aesthetic appearance has led to increase in usage of epoxy type stabilizers. Epoxy type stabilizers protects the substrate from decay and decomposition, protects from UV light induced distortion, provides higher gloss retention, decreases blistering and crack formation. The use of some stabilizers require traces or tiny amount of metal catalyst such as zinc to act as stabilizers. Epoxy resins are type of thermosetting plastic in which the liquid material interact with each other to form solid cross-linked polymer structure.

Epoxy based coatings and paints have tendency to get yellow and chalk in the presence of sunlight. The addition of epoxy type stabilizers has led to improvement of processability and partially modify and improves the properties of the material. Epoxy type stabilizer added materials are used across a range of applications such as food packaging materials, gaskets, sheet materials, plastic wallpaper, floor coverings and other plastic products for consumer applications.

Global Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market Drivers

The use of epoxy type stabilizers has improved adhesion and improved the lifetime and durability of coatings. Due to its versatile nature, epoxy has been used for a number of application areas for coatings and adhesives including concrete, wood, PVC, glass, metals amongst others. The use of epoxy based composites has replaced concrete over a range of applications and is proved to be more tough, hard, durable and strong up to four times as compared to concrete.

There has also been rise in demand for epoxy type stabilizers for the light weight composite material used in automotive, blades in wind turbines, construction and other industries. This is expected to upsurge the demand for epoxy type stabilizers over the coming years.

Global Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market Restraints

The global epoxy type stabilizers is expected to face a few challenges over the coming years. The use of other organic type stabilizers.

There has been no material which could be termed as UV resistant epoxy, however with the use of epoxy type stabilizers, significant improvement in properties can be achieved. Epoxy type stabilizers with advanced characteristics are placed at premium prices as compared to other conventionally used products and thus is a major challenge hampering market growth.

Global Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market Trends

With the advent of the green revolution in the chemical manufacturing industry, manufacturers are focusing on the development of metal free organic stabilizers. A number of prominent market players have also invested on the production and development of epoxy type stabilizers from bio based sources such as soybean. For instance: ESBO/esters are a type of epoxy type stabilizer and is often used as a co stabilizer with other primary additives. It enhances the flexibility and stability of the polymer material.

Global Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market Segmentation

The global Epoxy Type Stabilizers market is segmented on the basis of end use industry and region

Based on the end-use industry, the global epoxy type stabilizers market can be segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation

Building and construction

Food and Beverage

Packaging

Renewable energy and power generation (wind blade composite material)

Marine

Electrical and electronics

Others

On the basis of function, the global epoxy type stabilizer market can be segmented as:

Heat stabilizer

Light stabilizer

Antioxidant

Others

Based on application, the global epoxy type stabilizers market can be segmented as:

Paints and coatings

Adhesives and sealants

Composites

Global Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global epoxy type stabilizers market is anticipated to be dominated by North America region. The growing demand from major end use industries such as the use of composite material in light weight vehicles is anticipated to drive the epoxy type stabilizers market in the region. Europe is also anticipated to generate significant demand for epoxy type stabilizers owing to the increase in use of epoxy resins as composite material for the manufacture of blades in wind turbines. Asia Pacific is projected to witness slightly higher growth rate. This is because of the growing investments in major end use industries such as construction, automotive amongst others. Regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness growth in demand in the second half of the forecast period. Japan is projected to expand at moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Epoxy Type Stabilizers Market Participants

