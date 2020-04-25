ESIM Market Impressive +29.4% CAGR With SWOT Analysis 2018: Deutsche Telekom, Gemalto, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Apple, Samsung Electronics, Orange, NTT DoCoMo

An explanation to market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends has been studied in this report. It also gives knowledge about all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are dominating the market. The report lays down in minute detail all statistics for the CAGR levels and revenue for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the ESIM market between 2018 and 2025. Those who read the report will get a clear understanding of the system in which the market functions.

The Global eSIM Market accounted for USD 180.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global eSIM Market accounted for USD 180.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Top Key Players:

Gemalto NV,

STMicroelectronics,

Infineon Technologies AG,

NXP Semiconductors,

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH,

Deutsche Telekom AG,

Telefónica S.A.,

NTT DOCOMO, INC.,

Singtel,

Sierra Wireless,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

Apple Inc.,

CLX,

Etisalat,

IDEMIA,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Orange,

SAMSUNG & among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prominence for remote sim provisioning for M2M

Advent and adoption of IoT technology

Encouraging government regulations

Growing security concerns

Lack of regulation

Market Segmentation:

Based on application

Connected cars,

Laptops,

M2m,

Smartphones,

Tablets,

Wearables and others

On the basis of vertical

Automotive,

Energy & utilities,

Manufacturing,

Retail,

Consumer electronics,

Transportation & logistics

The growing demand and importance of eSIM has promoted and provided ways for various companies to launch eSIM. For instance, in 2016, The Samsung Gear S2 3G, launched wearable device to feature an eSIM. In September 2017, Optus announced eSIM card technology on its mobile network. Furthermore, Telstra publicized the capability of adding phone call, data, and text messaging to wearable devices by launching “Telstra One Number” product using embedded SIM (eSIM) card technology.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global ESIM Market, By Application Global ESIM Market, By Vertical Global ESIM Market, By Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

