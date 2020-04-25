Europe Fuel Card Market Expected to Reach $374.5 Bn by 2025 at 5.0%- Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Europe Fuel Card Market by Type (Branded, Universal and Merchant), and Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge and Others): Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the changing market trends, key drivers & opportunities, investment pockets, competitive intelligence, and estimations for the forecast period. According to the report, the Europe fuel card market garnered $257.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $374.5 billion by 2025, growing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025

Universal fuel cards to maintain its lion‘s share

The nationwide adoption of the universal fuel card enabled this segment to contribute nearly half of the total market revenue in 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, in terms of growth rate, the merchant segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. The branded fuel cards segment will have steady growth during forecast period.

Fuel refill application segment to dominate through 2025

The fuel refill application segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and would remain dominant by 2025. The report also analyzes parking, vehicle service, and toll charge applications. The other applications segment, which comprises fuel cards used to manage expenses related to spare parts, accessories, and others would register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period as adoption of fuel card for value-added services would grow significantly in future.

Italy to grow the fastest

Italy would register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in adoption of digital transactions and supportive government policies for fuel transactions. However, the rest of Europe region generated the highest market share of nearly one-third of the European market in 2017. The other countries analyzed in the research are the U.K., Germany, and France among others.

Leading market players

The major market players analyzed in the research include BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Engen Petroleum Ltd., FleetCor Technologies, Inc., FirstRand Bank Limited, Puma Energy, Libya Oil Holdings Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and WEX, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies including new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

