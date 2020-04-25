Europe Travel Insurance Market Expected to Reach $ 7,583 Million, by 2022-Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Europe Travel Insurance Market by Distribution Channel, Insurance Cover, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2022, the Europe travel insurance market was valued at $5,390 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $ 7,583 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2022. In 2016, the insurance intermediaries segment is estimated to dominate the Europe travel insurance market.

The key driver for the growth of Europe travel insurance market is the trend of countries within the region adopting travel insurance as a prerequisite for obtaining VISA. Furthermore, government and insurance regulatory bodies are creating a high-level awareness to the population and generating the demand for the growth of Europe travel insurance market. Low penetration level of insurance market and less awareness about the benefit related to travel insurance restrain the market growth.

Download Request sample copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2291

UK is the market leader and accounted for 29% share of the Europe market in 2016, followed by Germany. UK is expected to maintain its dominance in the Europe travel insurance market, due to the process of Brexit, as the majority of the UK travelers are rely on European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) instead of purchasing a travel insurance policy to save money. However, Austria and Switzerland is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% and 7.1% during the forecast period, respectively. Exponential market growth in Austria is due to the gradual improvement in its economy and increase in tourism promotional activities by the Austria National Tourist Office.

Based on distribution channel, traditional sources such as tour operators and travel agents have maintained their dominance in providing insurance policies with the help of advanced technology, combined with good training, and competitive pricing. However, with the changing consumer behavior and growth in digitalized channels, the online insurance aggregators have also gained market share. During the forecast period insurance aggregator is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Send Enquiry on this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2291

Key Findings of the Europe Travel Insurance Market:

UK leads the Europe travel insurance market, followed by the Germany.

Austria is still in its growth phase of adopting the travel insurance trend, and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022

The insurance intermediaries segment accounts for the highest market share accounting for nearly 33% in 2016; however, the insurance aggregators segment is anticipated to witness highest demand during the forecast period.

Overall, the family traveler segment possesses higher market share and is expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Generali Group (Italy), Allianz Group (France), AXA Group (France), Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited (UK), The April Group (France), Mutuaide Assistance (France), Aon Plc (UK), Aviva Plc (UK), Saga Plc (UK), and Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd (England).

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive,

#205, Portland, OR 97220,

United States.

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]