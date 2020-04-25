Fiber Optic Cables Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017-2027

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market: Overview

Fiber optic cables are composed of plastic and glass inner core which is surrounded by a cladding and is encased in an outside jacket. Fiber optic cables are new technology which uses optical fiber of plastic or glass threads made of 100 or more incredible thin strands of the same to transmit data. As the data is transferred through a medium of light, two things that keeps the light inside fiber optics is its core and the layer over the core which is cladding. The other fibers carry light signal light in modes which follow light beam down the fiber. Single mode fiber has a thin core of about 5-10 micron and all the signal in the mode travels straight without bouncing off the edges. Application of single mode is widely adopted in telephone signal, cable TV, and the internet and can send information over 600 miles. Where else multi-mode fiber optic are used for a short distance such as linking computer network together for sharing information.

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market: Dynamics

In the modern age, data transmission has become vital for gain traction of markets. Fiber technology has transformed the way we transmit data, voice, and video and is the key factor driving fiber optic cables market. Fiber optic cable on the internet helps to provide more bandwidth that allows ease of heavy data performed on video chatting, streaming movie and TV shows, and online game, these factors contribute to the potential growth of the fiber optic cables market. Moreover, the major benefit of fiber optic cable is the increased security option which cannot be tapped than the traditional copper cable is another factor driving fiber optic cables market. Additionally, the signals of fiber-optic do not transmit electricity, thus does not present a spark hazard and are considered as a dielectric which makes it difficult for data interception as compared to the electromagnetic signals of coaxial cables. In the case of technological advancement, the fiber optics are upgraded through electronic pulse technology which doesn’t require of changing cable incurring huge operational cost is another potential to the growth of fiber optic cable market.

Installing fiber optic cables requires relatively higher cost when compared to coaxial cable or copper is a restraining factor to fiber optic cables market. Moreover, fibers can be broken or can lead to transmission loss when wrapped around curves is a major threat for fiber optic cables market.

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market: Segmentation

Based on fiber material: Global fiber optic cables market can be segmented into

Glass fiber

Plastic fiber

Based on Jacket material: Global fiber optic cables market can be segmented into

Polybutylene terephthalate

Polyamide

Polyurethane

LSFH Polymer

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyethylene

Based on cable type: Global fiber optic cables market can be segmented into

Simplex and Zip cord

Distribution cable

Breakout cable

Loose tube cable

Armored cable

Aerial cable

Ribbon cable

Based on mode of fiber optic: Global fiber optic cables market can be segmented into

Single – mode fiber Optic

Multi – mode Fiber Optic

Based on application: Global fiber optic cables market can be segmented into

Local area network

Telecommunication

CCTV

Cable TV

Optical Fiber Sensor

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global fiber optics cables market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe dominates higher market share in the fiber optic cables market. This is due to the major IT sector, and other industries in the region which are data driven, provider of IT solution and requires faster internet speed for their daily business is higher in their region. Thus the regions in North America and Europe is estimated to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period of the fiber optic cable market. Japan is estimated to hold relatively lesser share than North America and Europe. Japan fiber optic cables is boomed through the growing telecommunication industry. APEJ is estimated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period of fiber optic cables market. The regions is APEJ such as China and India is booming in user of internet, telecommunication network. The companies are focusing to be the top player in providing facilities to its user and provide best output for its user.

