Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative, progressive, non-reversible disorder. Alzheimer’s disease is caused due to abnormal functioning of brain cells i.e. failure of synaptic transmission, resulting in the loss of cognitive functions. Some of the signs and symptoms of alzheimer’s disease are memory loss, insomnia, repetitive movements, agitation, anxiety, depression and loss of reasoning abilities. All memory and mental functioning may be lost in advanced stages of the disease. Alzheimer’s disease may lead to death. According to National Institute of Aging, Alzheimer’s disease is the common form of dementia.

North America dominates the global market for alzheimer’s disease therapeutics due to large number of aging population. Asia followed by the Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing alzheimer’s disease therapeutics markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

In recent times there is increased in use of alzheimer’s disease therapeutics due to increasing prevalence of alzheimer’s disease. Increase geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and new diagnostic technologies for alzheimer’s disease are also fuelling the growth of the global alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market. However, strict regulations and long approval time for alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and expiry of several patent drugs are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global alzheimer’s disease patient market.

Increasing R&D investment of biopharmaceutical companies would lead to growth in alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market in Asia. In addition, innovation of new drugs to treat, slow and prevent alzheimers disease and early diagnosis of alzheimers disease would develop opportunities for the global alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global alzheimer’s disease patient market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG., Eisai Co., Ltd., Actavis, Daiichi Sankyo, Transtech Pharma and H. Lundbeck A/S.

