Global Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 12.17 billion at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2025 | Analysis By Bayer AG, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A ., Oceanic Pharmachem, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Global Animal Parasiticides Market report provides detailed information about market competitive landscape, regional landscape, vendor landscape, market size and forecast, key leading countries and regions. Also includes Digital Inks Market analysis, key manufacturers, key market highlights, Key product types, market drivers and restrains, key challenges and industry trends.

Market Analysis: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 12.17 billion by 2025, from USD 8.71 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

Some of the major players operating in the global animal parasiticides market-Eli Lilly and company, Merck and Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A ., Oceanic Pharmachem, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Bovian Health Care, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

Market Definition: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

The animal parasiticide is also called as veterinary parasiticide because the products of animal parasiticides are used to kill parasiticide which infests on livestock, pets, and other animals. All the different products of parasiticides have their own properties to kill parasites on animals. Antiparasitics, another name of animal parasiticides, are chemical substances that kill or eradicate micro-organisms or parasites and improve animal health.

The Animal Health Institute estimated that the cost for a drug company to manufacture or develop a new drug for animals and for approvals requires $100 million.

Market Segmentation: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is segmented based on product type, animal type and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into sprays, oral tablets, pour-ons and spot-ons, collars, dips, and other ectoparasiticides.

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals and food-producing animals. The food-producing animals segment is further segmented into cattle, sheep, poultry, pigs, goats and other animals.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

July 2018, approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to NexGard (afoxolaner), a chewable tablet given once in a month to dogs for prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi ( burgdorferi) infections by killing Black-legged ticks (Ixodes scapularis), which carry the bacterium.The FDA originally approved NexGard in year 2013 to to kill Black-legged ticks, Lone Star ticks, prevent and treat flea infestations, American Dog ticks, and Brown Dog ticks.

Jan 2018, Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), has got approval of Credelio® (lotilaner). Credelio is a new drug treatment (monthly oral tick and flea) that is easy on dogs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as number of product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal parasiticides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Animal Parasiticides Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Veterinary doctors, Medical Consultants, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Global Animal Parasiticides Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

