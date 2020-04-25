Global Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market is Expected to Garner $41 Billion by 2022

The global market is expected to garner $41 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2015, with a revenue contribution of around 31%.

Growth in demand for safety features, technological advancement, and increase in global safety protocols for vehicle safety drives the ABS market. The development of advanced braking systems for two wheelers, and expansion in untapped market of developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil, are expected to boost the market growth. However, high maintenance cost and high safety standard ratings of ABS systems are the limitations that restrict the market growth.

ABS is an automobile safety system consisting of electronic control unit (ECU), sensors, and a hydraulic unit. Typically, there are four speed sensors equipped on the four wheels used to measure acceleration and deceleration of the wheels. ECU is used to monitor the data collected from the wheel sensors and transfer information to the hydraulic unit if in case any tire loses traction from the ground. Hydraulic unit consists of the valves and pumps used to release brake fluid at a desired pressure whenever instructed by the ECU.

The passenger vehicles industry is projected to maintain its lead due to rise in sales of electric vehicles and new technology advancement in ABS. ABS for the two wheeler industry has witnessed a rise in its sales owing to strict laws, light weight components, low cost, and increase in number of road traffic accidents. The rise in demand of ABS for commercial vehicles in the developed economies of North America further boosted the market growth.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of revenue in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2022. This is attributed to the increased adoption of safety features like ABS and ESC in vehicles, rise in sales of two wheelers, and laws and regulations enforced by government regarding installation of ABS in vehicles. North America dominates the market in terms of commercial vehicles production, as majority of commercial vehicles suppliers are located in this region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, throughout the analysis period. China is expected to be the dominant country in Asia-Pacific, especially in the two wheelers and passenger cars segment. This is a result of growth in rate of sales of two wheelers, increase in road accidents, laws and regulations imposed by the government on mandatory installation of ABS in vehicles, and increase in buying power of consumers in emerging markets such as India, Malaysia, and China to adopt safety features in vehicles. Technological advancements for low cost, light weight, and high-quality ABS in these countries offer a lucrative opportunity for the ABS market growth.

Key players in the ABS market focus to expand their business operations in the emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), WABCO (Belgium), ZF TRW (U.S.), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (U.S.), and ADVICS Co., Ltd. (Japan).

