The report covers the analysis and forecast of the baby diapers market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the baby diapers market segmenting it based on product type, absorption type, baby weight, istribution channel and regional demand. Growing awareness regarding baby products among the global population is boosting the growth of the baby diapers market. Cost-effectiveness, and delayed toilette training of children is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, the surge in advertisements, and promotions by various diaper brands is fuelling the demand of this market.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS, AND ACRONYMS

1.1 ECOSYSTEM OF BABY DIAPERS MARKET

1.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

1.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

1.4 ASSUMPTIONS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ BN)

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

3.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

3.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

3.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

4 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 BIODEGRADABLE DIAPERS

4.3 CLOTH DIAPERS

4.3.1 FLAT

4.3.2 FITTED

4.3.3 PRE-FOLD

4.3.4 OTHERS

4.4 DISPOSABLE DIAPERS

4.4.1 REGULAR

4.4.2 SUPER ABSORBENT

4.4.3 ULTRA ABSORBENT

4.4.4 OTHERS

4.5 TRAINING NAPIES

4.6 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY ABSORPTION TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 HIGH ABSORPTION

5.3 LOW ABSORPTION

6 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY BABY WEIGHT

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 <6 LBS

6.3 6-10 LBS

6.4 8-14 LBS

6.5 13-28 LBS

6.6 22-36 LBS

6.7 34+ LBS

7 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 CONVENIENCE STORES

7.3 HYPERMARKETS & SUPERMARKETS

7.4 ONLINE STORES

7.5 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 BUMKINS, INCORPORATED

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 DIAPEES & WIPEES

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCTS

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 DOMTAR CORPORATION

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 PRODUCTS

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG

9.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.5.2 PRODUCTS

9.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.6 JOHNSON & JOHNSON PRIVATE LIMITED

9.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.6.2 PRODUCTS

9.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.7 KAO CORPORATION

9.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.7.2 PRODUCTS

9.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.8 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

9.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.8.2 PRODUCTS

9.8.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.8.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.9 NOBEL HYGIENE PRIVATE LIMITED

9.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.9.2 PRODUCTS

9.9.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.9.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.10 PROCTER AND GAMBLE

9.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.10.2 PRODUCTS

9.10.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.10.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.11 UNICHARM CORPORATION

9.11.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.11.2 PRODUCTS

9.11.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.11.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

