Global Computer Vision Market Outlook on Key Development Factors and Industry Revenue Analysis – Top Players are Google, Facebook, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, KLA-Tencor, Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz, Autoliv,PlayfulVision

This report highlights the current market synopsis of the Computer Vision Market along with future anticipated market growth. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. In addition, information related to key players operating in the market along with their market share and key strategies adopted to maintain their leading position is also provided in this report. The Computer Vision Market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies (With Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis), imperatives for succeeding in the business and five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share.

The Global Computer Vision Market accounted for USD 11.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Want to know what goes into a data bridge market research report? Get a SAMPLE to see selected illustrations and analysis straight from this report.

FREE | Sample Report Available at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-computer-vision-market

IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:

Competitors –In this section, various Computer Vision industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

The 360-degree Computer Vision overview based on a global and regional level

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Computer Vision Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations Production Analysis – Production of the Computer Vision is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Computer Vision Market key players is also covered.

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Computer Vision This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Computer Vision (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.

This report is available at instant 10% discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing | Mail us at [email protected]

INDUSTRY NEWS

Tesla, Inc. an American company which is specialized in electric automobiles partnered with AMD to develop their own AI chip for self-driving cars. The AMD chipsets will be capable of using deep learning techniques and algorithms to detect objects in their path.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

FREE TOC | AVAILABLE AT http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-computer-vision-market

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Demand for image and video analysis applications from various industry segments.

Adoption of artificial intelligence into the business segments.

Rapid technological disruptions in the field of advanced safety systems.

Huge investment costs.

Lack of skilled workforce.

Inadequate ability to develop well-structured algorithms for drones featuring artificial intelligence.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, and Strategic outlook & porters five analyses

COMPANIES COVERED

Google,

Facebook,

Microsoft,

NVIDIA,

Texas Instruments,

KLA-Tencor,

Mercedes-Benz USA,

Mercedes-Benz,

IBM,

Autoliv,

PlayfulVision,

Wikitude,

Cognex Corporation,

National Instruments,

GE,

VideoIQ,

Basler AG,

OMRON Group,

Synopsys Inc,

SICK,

Omron Industrial Automation Europe,

KEYENCE CORPORATION,

Sony,

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated,

Intel Corporation,

Baumer Group,

Baumer Optronic GmbH,

Tordivel AS,

ISRA VISION,

MVTec Software GmbH,

Cadence Design Systems,

CEVA, Inc.,

Omron Automation – Americas,

OMRON Asia Pacific,

JAI A/S and others

Market Segments

Based on geography, the global computer vision market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Based on software, the global computer vision market is segmented into and

Traditional software

Deep learning software.

Based on component, the global computer vision market is segmented into

hardware,

cameras,

frame rate,

format,

standard,

sensor,

frame grabbers,

optics,

LED lighting,

processors,

FPGAS,

DSPS,

microcontrollers and microprocessors,

Visual processing units and others.

Based on product, the global computer vision market is segmented into

PC based

Smart camera based.

Based on vertical, the global computer vision market is segmented into

Industrial

Non-industrial

Industrial segment is further sub segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, consumer electronics, glass, metals, wood & paper, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, printing, machinery, solar panel manufacturing and textiles. The non-industrial segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, postal & logistics, intelligent transportation systems security & surveillance, agriculture, consumer electronics, autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, sports and entertainment and retail.

GAIN EASY INQUIRY OF THIS REPORT, ALONG WITH ON-DEMAND SERVICES

GET EXPERTS’ INSIGHTS AT https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-computer-vision-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]