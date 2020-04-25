Global Construction Adhesive Market 2025 | Worldwide Top Key Players – HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International

The Global Construction Adhesive Market advertise is encountering winds of alter and all players and brands on the showcase will be influenced. The report also includes SWOT analysis for the Global Construction Adhesive Market, which clarifies the drivers and constraints on the market.

Global Construction Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 14,112.52 Million by 2025 from USD 9,235.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Major Competitors:

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA, Sika Ag and DowDuPont. 3M, DAP Products Inc., Franklin International, ITW Polymers Adhesives, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Gludown, Inc., Resinova Chemie Ltd., MAPEI S.P.A. and among others.

Global Construction Adhesive Market Segmentation:, By Resin Type {Acrylic Adhesive (Anaerobic, Cyanoacrylates, Reactive), Polyurethanes (Non-Reactive, Reactive), Polyvinyl Acetate, Epoxy, Silicone, Others}, Technology {Waterborne (Natural, Synthetic), Solvent Borne, Reactive (One-Component, Two-Component), Hot Melt, Others),

Product Type (Flooring, Walls, Tiles, Concrete, Surface, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Drivers: Global Construction Adhesive Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global construction adhesive are rising demand of adhesives in construction, increased government expenditure on infrastructure, rising demand of glazing and panels in high rise buildings and advancements for safe and easy application are the factor which will drive the demand of global construction adhesive market.

Less scope of development in developed countries due to established infrastructure are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

