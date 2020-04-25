Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market to Partake Significant Development During Forecast Period 2019-2024

Researchmoz added latest report “Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

In internal combustion engines, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a emissions reduction technique used in petrol/gasoline and diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide. EGR works by recirculating a part of an engine’s exhaust gas back to the engine cylinders. In the case of gasoline engines, this inert exhaust displaces an amount of combustible gas from the cylinder. In diesel engines, the exhaust gas replaces parts of the excess oxygen in the pre-combustion mixture. The fuel mixture combusts, causing clatter of valves and damages the engine. Allowing small amounts of gas into the chamber reduces the temperature. Regulating the exhaust is done by the EGR Valve. EGR technology offers automobile producers a reliable, compact and cost-effective method to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, and is fast catching up the standard solution for gasoline hybrid propulsion systems. It increases the output of the fuel. The EGR Valve Minimizes throttling losses reduce chemical disassociation, reduces heat reduction.

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.

The growth of the Global EGR valves market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.

The worldwide market for Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BorgWarner

Denso

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Mahle

Delphi

Korens

Keihin

Longsheng Technology

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Yibin Tianruida

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Zhejiang Jiulong

Gits Manufacturing

Yinlun Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline EGR Valve

Diesel EGR Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Non-road Usage

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

