Global Foliar Spray Market to Achieve Significant Growth in the Near Future | Arab Potash Company Plc, Sinochem Group, The Mosaic Co, Uralkali Jsc, Zuari Global Ltd, Aries Agro Limited
Market Definition- Foliar spray is a technique of applying nutrients on the leaves of a plant to increase nutrition uptake and its usage. It helps the plant to absorb nutrients from the leaves’ stomata and epidermis. Ideally plants take up nutrition’s from soil through roots to sustain its life and develop leaves. Foiliar spray are 8 to 20 times more effective which means it helps to grow plant faster and develop more fruits and vegetables.
Complete report on Global Foliar Spray Market 2018 to 2025.spread across 350 Pages
The global foliar spray market is expected to reach USD 8.41 billion by 2025, from USD 5.42 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Foliar Spray Market Segmentation:
Global Foliar Spray Market, By Type (Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Micronutrients), Application (Horticultural Crops (Orchard Crops, Vegetable, Flower Crops), Field Crops, Turfs and Ornamentals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Key Players:
The key players operating in the global foliar spray market are –
- Arab Potash Company Plc
- Sinochem Group
- The Mosaic Co
- Uralkali Jsc
- Zuari Global Ltd
The other players in the market are Aries Agro Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemicals Limited, Kuibyshevazot O Jsc, Orascom Construction Industries Sae, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sichuan Meifeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A., among other.
Market Segmentation: By Type (Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Micronutrients), Application (Horticultural Crops (Orchard Crops, Vegetable, Flower Crops), Field Crops, Turfs and Ornamentals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
