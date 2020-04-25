Global HD Map Market 2019 Development Trends, Growth, Share, Research and Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global HD Map Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher. On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included.

USA has the largest global manufacturers in HD Map market, while the Europe is the second value market for HD Map in 2017.

HD Map technology is not mature now, the market outlook is full of uncertainty. But with the unstoppable development of ADAS and autonomous cars, and HD Map is essential to achieve autonomous cars, so we expect, HD Map future will be very bright.

According to this study, over the next five years the HD Map market will register a 78.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6420 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in HD Map business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of HD Map market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the HD Map value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Network

Application

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

ADAS

Autonomous Vehicles

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Here

TomTom

Google

Alibaba (AutoNavi)

Navinfo

Mapmyindia

Sandborn

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HD Map market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HD Map market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HD Map players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HD Map with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of HD Map submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

