Global Industrial Starch Market 2018 New Investment Projects Review by Leading Key Players – Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, AGRANA Group, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette

The global industrial starch market is expected to reach USD 128.45 billion by 2025, and is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global industrial starch market is expected to reach USD 128.45 billion by 2025, and is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

KEY DEVELOPMENT

According to a report released by Ministry Of Statistics And Programme Implementation, the global food market was valued around USD 55.0 billion in 2016.

Tate & Lyle, one of the major manufacturer of starch has large number of products under the brand name Claria, the company recently received Non-GMO project verification for 18 Starches, for the entire line of CLARIA.

According to an article published by Neopost, it has been observed that total 44% of growth is expected in the printing industry in the upcoming years

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of application, the global industrial starch market is classified into

food & beverage,

Feed and other applications.

The food & beverage segment is further sub segmented into confectionery, processed foods, beverages and others. In other application the other segment is further sub segmented into mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesive, and chemical.

Based on geography, the global industrial starch market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on source, the global industrial starch market is segmented into

corn,

wheat,

cassava,

Potato and other sources.

Based on form, the global industrial starch market is segmented into

dry form and



Based on function, the global industrial starch market is segmented into

stabilizing,

thickening,

film forming agents,

gelling agent,

texturizing,

binding,

emulsifying,

sizing,

moisture retention

COMPANIES COVERED

Cargill,

Incorporated,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Tate & Lyle PLC,

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG,

Grain Processing Corporation,

Roquette Frères,

The Tereos Group,

Royal Cosun,

Altia Industrial Services,

Everest Starch Pvt.Ltd.,

Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Sahyadri Starch & Industries Pvt. Ltd.,

Nova Transfers Pvt. Ltd,

Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd,

Tantia Agrochemicals Private Limited,

SPAC Starch Products Ltd, and many more.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND KEY POINT

The global industrial starch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial starch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

