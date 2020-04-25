Global Internet of things (IOT) retail Market Size study, by Solution, by Hardware, by Service, by Technology, and by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025
Global Internet of things (IOT) retail Market to reach USD 94.4 billion by 2025.
Global Internet of things (IOT) retail Market valued approximately USD 16.36 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. IOT offers retailers opportunities for development of an ecosystem that connects the physical and digital world. The retail industry has witnessed wide utilization of connected products by adopting an integrated platform.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
- Hardware
- Software
By Hardware:
- Beacons
- RFID Tags
- Sensors
- Wearable’s
By Service:
- Professional services
- Managed services
By Technologies:
- Bluetooth low energy
- Near field communication
- Zigbee
- Others
By Regions:
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015
- Base year – 2016
- Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., ARM Holdings Plc, Cisco Systems Inc, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, c. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Internet of things (IOT) retail Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
