Global Meat Substitutes Market Outlook on Key Development Factors and Industry Revenue Analysis – Top Players are Beyond Meat, Archer Daniels Midland Company, gardein™, Quorn Foods, Kellogg Company, The Monday Campaigns, Field Roast

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MEAT SUBSTITUTES MARKET REPORT:

MARKET ANALYSIS OVERVIEW:

The Global Meat Substitutes Market is expected to reach USD 7.36 billion by 2025, from USD 4.33 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS & MARKET RESTRAINT

Technological advancements to develop new product lines.

Increased preference for vegetarian and vegan foods.

Health benefits of meat substitutes

Rising health concerns due to increasing obesity levels.

Ill effects of consuming meat substitutes.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

Global Meat Substitutes Market, By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, Shelf-Stable), By Type (Tofu & Tofu Ingredients, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Other Soy Products, Seitan, Quorn & Other Meat Substitutes), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein & Others), By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

INDUSTRY NEWS

Health benefits of meat substitutes over meat are a major growth factor among consumers.

A variety of low-cholesterol meat products available in the market including lean meats may restrict the growth of the market.

Factors driving the market are innovative product launches by players operating in the market and attractive marketing and positioning strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on geography,

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Based on category,

frozen,

refrigerated and

Shelf-stable.

On the basis of type,

tofu & tofu ingredients,

tempeh,

textured vegetable protein,

other soy products,

seitan,

Quorn and other meat substitutes.

The other soy product is further sub segmented into miso, yaso, and nattô.

The other meat substitute is further sub segmented into

risofu,

valess,

lupine and

pea protein.

On the basis of source,

soy,

wheat,

mycoprotein and other sources.

The other sources is further sub segmented into

rice,

peas,

pulses,

and milk

COMPANIES COVERED

Beyond Meat,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

gardein™,

Quorn Foods,

Kellogg Company,

The Monday Campaigns,

Field Roast,

Cauldron Foods Limited,

Sweet Earth Foods,

VBites Group,

MGP Ingredients,

Amy’s Kitchen,

DuPont,

Lightlife Foods,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

Blue Chip Group,

ADM,

NISSIN GROUP,

Meatless BV,

Impossible Foods,

Schouten Europe B.V. (GoodBite),

SunFed,

Sunfed Meats, and others

