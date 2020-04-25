Global Neon Lighting Market Report 2019 | Industry Analysis and Forecasted up to 2025 By Top Key Players – Sygns, Philips Lighting, EGL Lighting, Osram, Jesco Lighting, Sidon Lighting

The Neon Lighting market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Neon Lighting.

This report presents the worldwide Neon Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sygns

Philips Lighting

EGL Lighting

Osram

Jesco Lighting

Sidon Lighting

Optek Electronics

NVC Lighting

Neo-Neon

SGi Lighting

IVC Signs

New Neon

JantecNeon

Solid Apollo LED

Shimmering Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Neon Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Hydrogen (Red)

Helium (Yellow)

Carbon Dioxide (White)

Mercury (Blue)

Others

Neon Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Advertising

Commercial

Traffic

Construction

Indoor and Outdoor Decoration

Stage Settings

Other

Neon Lighting Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Neon Lighting status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Neon Lighting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neon Lighting :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

