Global OTC Consumer Health Products Market 2019: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

OTC consumer health products include the OTC pharmaceutical products which can be defined as the drugs which can be purchased by the customers without the physicians prescription. In addition, OTC consumer health products include nutritional supplements and sports nutrition products, among others. The market for OTC consumer health products (powder form) has been segmented on the basis of indication and distribution channel. On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into skin care products, nutritional supplement products, oral care products, wound care management products, gastrointestinal products and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, independent pharmacies and retail stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others.

Based on indication, this TMR report segments the global OTC consumer health products market into skin care products, oral care products, nutritional supplements, gastrointestinal products, and wound care management products. In 2016, the nutritional supplements segment served the maximum demand, and is expected to remain most fruitful aspect of the market throughout the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the growing demand for vitamins and dietary supplements and the sports nutrition products.

The global OTC Consumer Health Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on OTC Consumer Health Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OTC Consumer Health Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer, Inc.

American Health

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxosmithKline plc

Ipsen, Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skin Care Products

Oral Care Products

Nutritional Supplements

Wound Care Management Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Independent Pharmacies

Online Sales

Other

Table of Contents

…

3 Global OTC Consumer Health Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global OTC Consumer Health Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global OTC Consumer Health Products Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global OTC Consumer Health Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America OTC Consumer Health Products Production

3.4.1 North America OTC Consumer Health Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America OTC Consumer Health Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe OTC Consumer Health Products Production

3.5.1 Europe OTC Consumer Health Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe OTC Consumer Health Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China OTC Consumer Health Products Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China OTC Consumer Health Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China OTC Consumer Health Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan OTC Consumer Health Products Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan OTC Consumer Health Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan OTC Consumer Health Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global OTC Consumer Health Products Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global OTC Consumer Health Products Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America OTC Consumer Health Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe OTC Consumer Health Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China OTC Consumer Health Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan OTC Consumer Health Products Consumption (2014-2019)

Continue…

