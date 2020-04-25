Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Study 2019 Top Dominating Companies are DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet , B. Braun , Medtronic, and Stryker, Orthopeadic Implant Company, Z-medical GmbH. Co. KG, Globus Medical, Inc

CAGR levels are continuously OSCILLATING for the better in forecast period of 2019 to 2026 for the Pedicle Screw Systems market in industry. This report contains what is known as SWOT analysis which helps provide with the market drivers and restrains.

The global Pedicle Screw Systems market can be segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which are being used the key players and brands that are dominating the market and are having a huge impact on the market as a whole by their moves like product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This reports consists all the company profiles of the key players and brands. The report also stands apart when it comes to explaining the definition, classifications, applications, and engagements for the Pedicle Screw Systems market.

Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market, By Product (Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems, Monoaxial Pedicle Screw Systems, Other Pedicle Screw Systems), Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), Indication (Spinal Degeneration, Spinal Trauma, Spinal Deformities, Other Indications), Application (Thoracolumbar Fusion, Cervical Fusion), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 538.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 891.44 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market is due to the rising spinal cord related patients population over the world and prevalence of demand in these populations.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

The global pedicle screw systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pedicle screw systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

The key players in the pedicle screw systems market include DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical , Zimmer Biomet , B. Braun , Medtronic , and Stryker , Orthopeadic Implant Company, Z-medical GmbH. Co. KG, Globus Medical, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC,, X-spine Systems, Inc., Auxein Medical, Medtronic, , Zimmer Biomet, , Spine, Inc., Orthopeadic Implant Company, LDR Holding Corporation, Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG, X-spine Systems, Inc., Auxein Medical and Alphatec Spine, Inc.,, Aesculap Implant Systems, LDR Holding Corporation, CTL Medical Corporation, Orthopeadic Implant, Z-medical, X-spine Systems,, Globus Medical.

Market Definition: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed where examination or even treatment is performed through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures require a number of instruments to aid in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as pedicle screw systems.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from arthritis

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of pedicle screw systems is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals who can utilize these instruments fully are also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market

By Product Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems Monoaxial Pedicle Screw Systems Other Pedicle Screw Systems

By surgery Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

By Application Thoracolumbar Fusion Cervical Fusion

By Indication Spinal Degeneration Spinal Trauma Injuries Spinal Deformities Other Indications

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2017, DePuy Synthes launched Purevue visualization system imaging platform applicable for the usage in minimally invasive surgery procedures

In February, 2016, Smith & Nephew entered into a multi-country distribution agreement with OrthAlign Inc., for the distribution of Smith & Nephew’s Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) technology, KneeAlign.

