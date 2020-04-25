Global Viral Inactivation Industry By Key Player (Clean Cells, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Danaher Corporation) By Methods(Solvent Detergent Method, Pasteurization) and By Product (Kits and Reagents, Services, Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Global Viral Inactivation Industry to reach USD 771.29 million by 2025.

Global Viral Inactivation Industry valued approximately USD 319.19 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.49% over the forecast period 2017-2025. A global rise in the number of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases has led to an increase in healthcare expenditure as well as an increase in healthcare spending has mainly boosted the Industry for development of new & enhanced therapies to tackle the rise in these diseases. Increasing R&D innovation, drug discoveries, and FDA approvals leading to commercialization of new drugs have resulted in the growth of the Industry.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industries for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Industry players in Viral Inactivation Industry are Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Viral Inactivation Industry Segmentation

By Method

Solvent Detergent Method

Pasteurization

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Services

Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories

By Application

Blood & Blood Products

Cellular & Gene Therapy Products

Stem Cell Products

Tissue & Tissue Products

Vaccines and Therapeutics

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

