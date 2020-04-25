Global Vitamin K3 Industry By Key Player (Mianyang Vanatta Chemical, Hubei Zhenhua Chemical, Shandong Huasheng Chemical) By Grade(Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade) and By End Use (Food Industry, Feed Industry, Medical Industry) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
Global Vitamin K3 Industry to reach USD 49.05 million by 2025.
Global Vitamin K3 Industry valued approximately USD 49.05 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.98% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Prevalence of various vitamin deficiency disorders and increasing awareness regarding vitamin supplements are expected to drive the vitamin K3 Industry. In addition, technological advancements in vitamin delivery systems can be estimated as a key factor to boost the Industry growth.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industries for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Industry players in Vitamin K3 Industry are Mianyang Vanatta Chemical, Hubei Zhenhua Chemical, Shandong Huasheng Chemical, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Yunnan Luliang Peace Technology, Brother Enterprises Holding, Oxyvit, Dirox S.A, Peace Chemical, Zhenhua Chemical. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Vitamin K3 Industry Segmentation
By Grade
- Food Grade
- Feed Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
By End-Use Industry
- Food Industry
- Feed Industry
- Medical Industry
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
