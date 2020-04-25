Global Weather Radar Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Weather Radar Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Weather radar is a versatile tool for atmospheric evaluation. These vital systems include rainfall estimates, cloud deduction, and speed and direction of cell motion.

Of the major players of Weather Radar, Honeywell maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Honeywell accounted for 23.81% of the Global Weather Radar revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.32 % and 5.16 %, including Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC) and Selex ES GmbH.

In this study, the consumption region of Weather Radar divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Weather Radar accounted for 33.40%. In the Europe 27.55%, In China 17.39 %, In Japan 4.05 %, In Southeast Asia 3.78 %, In India 6.34 %, and in other region 7.49%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, the Airborne Weather Radar segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 96.45 % sales volume share in 2017.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/559418

According to this study, over the next five years the Weather Radar market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 210 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Weather Radar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Weather Radar market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Weather Radar value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Airborne Weather Radar

Land-based Weather Radar

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Meteorology and Hydrology

Aviation Sectors

Military

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Weather-Radar-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell

Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC)

Selex ES GmbH

EWR Weather Radar

Vaisala

Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.

China Electronics Corporation

Toshiba

GAMIC

China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/559418

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Weather Radar market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Weather Radar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Weather Radar players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Weather Radar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Weather Radar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook