Growth of Managed Wi-Fi Solution Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

This report studies the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market. This report counts infrastructure product (hardware and software) and service for Managed Wi-Fi Solution. The infrastructure product mainly include Access Points (AP), WLAN Controller, and Management Software. The service mainly focus on networking services and infrastructure services. The networking services segment includes network security, network auditing and testing, network planning and designing, network consulting, and configuration and change management. The infrastructure services segment is categorized as survey and analysis, system integration and upgradation, installation and provisioning, wireless infrastructure maintenance and management, and training and support.

The market is gaining traction, as managed Wi-Fi solutions and services are instrumental in managing the user access and the entire life cycle of WLAN, from designing, engineering, and installing wireless systems to the entire network management, including infrastructure management. Enterprises are roping in MSPs to manage their widespread and complex Wi-Fi networks, to fulfill the connectivity demand of employees, guests, and commercial users for providing instant, secure, and reliable internet connectivity.

In this study, the market for Managed Wi-Fi Solution consumption divided into six geographic regions: USA is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the managed Wi-Fi solutions market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed huge investments in wireless technologies and the rapid adoption of BYOD policies and Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices for enhanced productivity, employee satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. These factors are expected to drive the market in USA. In USA, total Managed Wi-Fi Solution accounted for 54.53 %. In the Europe, total Managed Wi-Fi Solution accounted for 22.29 %. Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative region. The managed Wi-Fi solutions market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC has witnessed the heavy deployment of wireless hotspots in many cities, and various government initiatives are promoting the adoption of internet and smart devices. A majority of enterprises in this region are adopting managed Wi-Fi solutions and services to provide internet access to their employees and guests, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the managed Wi-Fi solutions market. Especially in China, The market in China Managed Wi-Fi Solution is growing rapidly, that accounted for 7.78 %, in Japan 3.50%, in India 1.80 % and in South East Asia 1.64 %.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed Wi-Fi Solution market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9420 million by 2024, from US$ 5470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed Wi-Fi Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed Wi-Fi Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Managed Wi-Fi Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Product

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Transportation, Logistics and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems

Aruba (HPE)

Ruckus Wireless (Arris)

Huawei

Ubiquiti

Comcast Business

Aerohive

Mojo Networks

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Wi-Fi Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Managed Wi-Fi Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Wi-Fi Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Wi-Fi Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed Wi-Fi Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

