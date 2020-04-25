Handling Equipment Industry By Key Player (Kalmar, Konecranes, Hyster, Toyota industries, Sany) By Equipment (Conveyer, Forklift Truck, Aviation Dolly, Pallet Jack) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Global Cargo Handling Equipment Industry to reach USD 27.99 billion by 2025.

Cargo Handling Equipment Industry valued approximately USD 20.53 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.49 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The efforts toward cargo equipment automation, high demand for electric and hybrid equipment to achieve low emissions and fuel consumption, and increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the Industry for cargo handling equipment during the forecast period.

Request for Free [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/AnT/QBI-GRS-AnT-116586

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Industry players in Handling Equipment Industry Kalmar, Konecranes, Hyster, Toyota industries, Sany, Terex, Kion group , Mitsubshi, Liebherr. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Handling Equipment Industry Segmentation

By Equipment

Conveyer

Forklift Truck

Aviation Dolly

Pallet Jack

AGV

Crane

RTG

Loader

Stracker

Straddle Carrier

Terminal Tractor

By Application

Air Cargo

Marine Cargo

Land Cargo

By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric

Other Propulsion Type

Enquiry About [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/AnT/QBI-GRS-AnT-116586

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Click on the link to Buy [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/AnT/QBI-GRS-AnT-116586