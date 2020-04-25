Handling Equipment Industry By Key Player (Kalmar, Konecranes, Hyster, Toyota industries, Sany) By Equipment (Conveyer, Forklift Truck, Aviation Dolly, Pallet Jack) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
Global Cargo Handling Equipment Industry to reach USD 27.99 billion by 2025.
Cargo Handling Equipment Industry valued approximately USD 20.53 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.49 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The efforts toward cargo equipment automation, high demand for electric and hybrid equipment to achieve low emissions and fuel consumption, and increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the Industry for cargo handling equipment during the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Major Industry players in Handling Equipment Industry Kalmar, Konecranes, Hyster, Toyota industries, Sany, Terex, Kion group , Mitsubshi, Liebherr. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Handling Equipment Industry Segmentation
By Equipment
- Conveyer
- Forklift Truck
- Aviation Dolly
- Pallet Jack
- AGV
- Crane
- RTG
- Loader
- Stracker
- Straddle Carrier
- Terminal Tractor
By Application
- Air Cargo
- Marine Cargo
- Land Cargo
By Propulsion
- Diesel
- Electric
- Other Propulsion Type
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
